Rick Ross invites media to experience Belaire holiday cocktails with Hawk

It was a pleasant day for media tastemakers when they received an invitation from Rick Ross and the CEO of Sovereign Brands, Brett Berish, to introduce holiday cocktails and how to prepare them via Zoom. Little did anyone know, this was part one of the layered invite. The second layer was receiving gift boxes that contained products from the Belaire spirit line. The boxes contained Luc Belaire, the No. 1 brand in the premium sparkling wine and champagne category in the U.S., and Bumbu, the No. 1 premium rum brand in the U.S., and a bottle of Luc Belaire Rosé Luxe wine.

The third layer was the following day when an additional package arrived, consisting of McQueen and the Violet Fog, an artisanal gin from Jundiaí, Brazil, and Villon for the cognac category, along with triple sec, rose lime juice and bitters. By now, ro entertainment editor Jonell Whitt had all the tools needed for the Zoom call. But the highlight was when the “biggest boss, Ricky Rozay” Rick Ross appeared live on the call to say why he joined the Belaire family and how the relationship between Belaire Rosé and himself transpired.

The Zoom call kicked off with Ross speaking to the leading beverage entrepreneur and owner of Sovereign Brands, Brett Berish, on all the reasons he is crazy about the Belaire brands. “Why has hip-hop culture embraced the brand [that] does no advertisement?” was one of the questions Berish asked. Ross answered these questions and more in the Zoom interview. Ross and his Zoom audience had several shots with him and mixologist Hawk. Check out the five Belaire holiday drinks and recipes that the audience prepared as well as the entire Zoom interview after the break.

