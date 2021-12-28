Lizzo flashes her butt on Instagram, DaBaby leaves flirty comment

Lizzo dropped a thirst trap photo on Instagram, again, and rapper DaBaby got flirty with her, again.

The Detroit-born “Truth Hurts” singer posted a photo where she lifts up a large black hoodie to reveal skintight shorts that are clinging to her ample derriere.

“What’s under the hood?!” Lizzo captioned a video uploaded to her feed with the words “fake a–” written across the back.

DaBaby showed his approval by posting a peach emoji and a waving hand, catching the attention of hundreds of other commenters.

“Get a job, stay away from her,” one person joked.

“Boy if you don’t go somewhere,” wrote another user.

This is not the first time that a thirsty DaBaby commented on one of Lizzo’s scantily-clad outfits.

Back in March 2021, Lizzo was outfitted in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie gear on Instagram. When DaBaby also posted a series of peach emojis in the comments section, Rihanna playfully checked the North Carolina rapper by saying: “don’t be looking at my good sis too hard now, Da!”