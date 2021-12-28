‘Prison bae’ takes social media by storm: ‘She can stab me while I’m sleeping’

Nyla Murrell-French has become an Internet sensation while sitting behind bars.

The 22-year-old is currently serving a seven-year sentence in Minnesota for first-degree assault, according to a 2019 report by Valley News Live. Murrell French recently went viral after she wished her followers a Merry Christmas.

“Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta,” Murrell-French posted on her Instagram. “#FreeMe #FreeNyla.”

The post has nearly 4,000 likes and 300 comments on Instagram, including from rapper Fredo Bang, who commented “Free bae.”

At 19, Murrell-French was sentenced to prison for stabbing a 17-year-old girl in the neck at a Minnesota gas station during a fight. The 17-year-old girl was hospitalized for a collapsed lung and injuries to her jugular. At the time of the sentencing, approximately 10 months after the incident, a county attorney said the 17-year-old girl still suffered from nerve damage. Murrell-French cried and apologized for the incident, according to The St. Paul Pioneer Press.

On Facebook, her Christmas post has over 11,000 likes and 4,700 shares.

“She can stab me while I’m sleeping,” one Facebook user commented before adding the heart-eyes emoji.

Her Facebook page has over 20,000 followers, as social media users continue to ask for her cash app and JPay accounts so they can put money on her books.

“What’s yo bond?” A user asked. “W2s finna go out and I’ve been saving for a crib, but s— I’ll spend it to get you out.”

Former prison bae, Jeremy Meeks, turned his incarcerated fame into an acting and modeling career once released. Recently, Meeks co-starred in “True To The Game 3.”