YK Osiris is on the verge of losing more money

YK Osiris has had a tough ending to the year regarding money.

Osiris first made headlines earlier in 2021 for losing a bet to rapper Lil Baby. They were both in the jewelry store, and Baby continued to talk about the $5,000 that Osiris owed him.

Months after that exchange, Drake was with Osiris and told him he had to clear a $60,000 debt. The only way Drake would let him clear it was if he performed his hit song, “Worth It,” in front of him. Osiris took the deal and began to perform.

Now Osiris is shooting hoops with Quavo for $20,000.

Migos’ manager, Rel Money, shared the video of the two playing basketball on Instagram, and later on, said that Osiris lost the game. Of course, Osiris denied it and said that he won.

Either way, it looks like Osiris will continue to repay debts heading into the new year.