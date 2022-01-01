How to celebrate the 7th and final day of Kwanzaa

Jan. 1 marks the start of a new year and the conclusion of the Kwanzaa holiday. The principle of the day is Imani, which means faith.

“To believe with all our heart in our people, our parents, our teachers, our leaders and the righteousness and victory of our struggle,” the official Kwanzaa website says of the principle.

The black candle is lit first, followed by the farthest left red, then the green candles which is farthest to the tight. Moving inward the red candle second to the left, the second green candle at the right side, and then finally the innermost red and green candles.

Imani is discussed before the Unity cup is shared and the candles are extinguished.