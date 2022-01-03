 Skip to content

Tracy McGrady creating a 1-on-1 basketball league

By Malik Brown | Jan 3, 2022
Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Jacob Lund

We’ve seen basketball being played in a variety of formats.


The NBA is the most common, and then you have the G-League, which is considered a developmental league for many. Ice Cube created the “Big3” league, which is a 3-on-3 league that consists of former NBA players.

Now, Tracy McGrady is working on a plan to create a 1-on-1 league for basketball players.


On a show featuring former basketball players Jamal Crawford and Quentin Richardson, McGrady said he is aiming to make the league and naming it the Ones Basketball Association. He says it would involve players ages 18 and over, and it wouldn’t be considered a tournament, but an actual league.

The Big3 is something similar to this format, but this would be more open to mostly all players because of the age requirement.

Crawford, a former player known for breaking down his opponents 1-on-1, sounded excited about the idea, and McGrady noted that he wanted Crawford involved in the association, whether it was playing or on the business side of the league.

McGrady did not give many details, but the sound of this should intrigue basketball fans around the world.

