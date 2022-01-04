 Skip to content

Kodak Black will do a Verzuz battle with Jay-Z under 1 condition

By Malik Brown | Jan 4, 2022

 

Jay-Z has been a popular man for the past two weeks.

After going into a Twitter chat with Alicia Keys, the rapper made a bold statement about a Verzuz battle that left many people debating. “It’s not a chance in h— that anyone can stand on that stage with me,” Jay-Z said in the chat.


Since then, fans and rappers have been calling out Jay-Z, and he recently was offered another challenge from a surprising name.

Kodak Black called out the rap mogul on Twitter and made some stipulations if the two were ever face off in a battle.


“I’ll do a versus with Jay Z ‘IF’ he win he get 15% of my catalog ! I win he make me Vice President of roc nation,” Black tweeted.

Not sure if that’s an even trade, or if Jay-Z would even consider going up against Black. Jay-Z has a catalog that goes all the way back to the 90s, while Black has only been in the rap game for a few years.

What do you think? Woud Black have better luck doing a Verzuz battle with somebody else that can match up to his catalog?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Tags: , , , , ,

Megan Thee Stallion reportedly broke up with Pardison Fontaine

Soulja Boy embarking on a new career

DeVon Franklin photographs himself crying

Kodak Black arrested on New Year’s Eve

Ye West to tear down home he bought across the street from Kim Kardashian

Tyler, the Creator considering changing stage name


Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.