Charles McGee, 1 of the last Tuskegee Airmen, dies at 102

On Jan. 16, 2022, the Tuskegee Airmen Incorporated announced that Brigadier General Charles McGee died at the age of 102. McGee was one of the last surviving members of the Tuskegee Airmen.

McGee left behind a large body of work, serving his country from 1942 to 1973, and serving in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. At age 23, he became one of the first Black military aviators.

In total, McGee completed 409 combat missions, which is one of the highest totals by any Air Force fighter in history, and has one of the longest active-duty careers, serving for 30 years.

McGee has been awarded for his service to the country, as he was inducted into the National Aviation Hall of Fame in 2011. In 2020, he was promoted to Brigadier General, and in the same year was a special guest at the State of the Union Address, where former President Donald Trump pinned his stars to his uniform. He was also able to present the coin toss at Super Bowl LIV.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III tweeted about the loss of McGee, saying that he was “grateful for his sacrifice, his legacy, and his character.”

Today, we lost an American hero. Charles McGee, Brigadier General and one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airman, passed at the age of 102. While I am saddened by his loss, I'm also incredibly grateful for his sacrifice, his legacy, and his character. Rest in peace, General. pic.twitter.com/3GLNbfRHs7 — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) January 16, 2022

Vice President Kamala Harris also paid her respects to McGee on Twitter.

Today, we lost an American hero, Brigadier General Charles McGee. A member of the Tuskegee Airmen, he completed over 400 missions during World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. I had the honor of calling him last month on his 102nd birthday to thank him for his service to our nation. pic.twitter.com/p8MfrR1hQ3 — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 17, 2022

McGee is survived by his three children and 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.