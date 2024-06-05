Mandisa’s cause of death revealed

Mandisa’s cause of death has been revealed as complications of “class III obesity.”

The “American Idol” contestant — who was a star of the fifth series of the show before going on to win a Grammy — passed away on April 18 at her home in Nashville, Tennessee. An autopsy report has now revealed how she died.

It said the singer was found dead in her home by friends, and that she “was last known alive approximately three weeks” earlier.

Class III obesity is defined as a disease in which a sufferer has a “body mass index (BMI) of 40 or higher or a BMI of 35 or higher and is experiencing obesity-related health conditions.”

“We can confirm that yesterday Mandisa was found in her home deceased,” a representative for Mandisa said in a statement announcing her death on April 19.

“At this time we do not know the cause of death or any further details,” the representative’s statement continued. “We ask for your prayers for her family and close-knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time.”

Christian rock radio station K-Love also confirmed her death, with the broadcaster’s chief media officer David Pierce saying in a statement her struggles were finally “over.”

“Mandisa struggled, and she was vulnerable enough to share that with us — which helped us talk about our own struggles,” Pierce stated.

“Mandisa’s struggles are over. She is with the God she sang about now. While we are saddened, Mandisa is home. We’re praying for Mandisa’s family and friends and ask you to join us,” he added.

Born and raised in California, Mandisa Lynn Hundley gained fame when she responded to a then-notoriously critical “American Idol” judge Simon Cowell by heaping kindness on him when she appeared on the show in 2006.

She made it to the season’s Top 10 and released her debut album True Beauty in 2007 – becoming a Christian radio staple after the release of her tunes “Stronger,” “Good Morning” and “My Deliverer.”

She said in her 2022 autobiography, Out of the Dark, that the traumas she endured as a teenager included being raped and mental health battles.

Mandisa at one point considered suicide but was saved from the brink by friends who staged an intervention and forced her to go to therapy in addition to relying on prayer.

“I went to counseling as a result of their intervention. And who knew that talking about these things is actually good and healthy for you? It’s not a sign of weakness,” the singer said.

“In the same way that if you have a physical ailment you would go and see a doctor, I’ve come to appreciate counselors,” Mandisa continued. “These are professionals to help you deal with some things that are easy to sweep under the rug.

“So, through my counseling journey, which has continued, it’s helping me to talk about difficult issues … that I’m forcing myself to face,” she said.