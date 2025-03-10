Ashanti shares why motherhood changed her view on time

Ashanti has to be “a lot more cognizant of time” now that she is a mom. The Grammy-winning artist has entered a new chapter in her life, balancing her successful music career with the demands of motherhood.

The 44-year-old singer, who is married to “Hot in Herre” singer Nelly, gave birth to son KK last August but is heading back out on tour later this year and admitted that she will be putting a lot more “preparation” into logistics now that she has the little one to think about. This transition marks a significant shift in her approach to touring, which she has been doing professionally since her career began.

“It’s going to be my first time going [on tour] as a mom,” she told People. “Obviously, we need extra hands. There’s definitely going to be extra bags, because I already travel with too much luggage. But [we are going to be] a lot more cognizant of time and [spend more time] preparing, because you just never know what’s going to happen.” The challenges of balancing touring and parenthood are well-documented among performing artists.

The “Foolish” hitmaker is going to be in “protective mode” throughout the jaunt, which will see her head across the United Kingdom in April with Sean Paul as part of their Bring It tour, and will be more careful about who she lets backstage as she is more conscious of germs spreading now. The tour is expected to be a major event for fans of both artists.

“[I will be] cognizant of time and my surroundings, obviously not having a lot of people in and out, not allowing people to come in with shoes on, just germs and that kind of thing,” she said. “I’m definitely in Mama Bear protective mode, wanting to protect the baby.” These precautions reflect the heightened awareness that often comes with new parenthood.

Ashanti will also be joined on the road by her mother Tina — who she refers to as her “momager” — and ultimately just “feels good” knowing that she can hit the road. Many performing artists rely on family support when touring with young children.

“Momager is not playing no games. She calls herself Tima. Not grandma, Tima. Cause her name is Tina. So Tima will be there,” she said. “Everything’s heated, I’m healthy. Nothing crazy. It just feels good to be able to just move around and carry my baby, and, you know, make moves. It’s a beautiful thing.” The singer’s mother has been instrumental in her career since the beginning.

This upcoming tour marks Ashanti’s return to performing after welcoming her first child, joining many female artists who have successfully balanced touring with new motherhood. The music industry continues to evolve in how it accommodates parent performers.

Her collaboration with Paul reunites two iconic voices from the early 2000s R&B and dancehall scene, promising fans a nostalgic yet fresh performance experience. Both artists have maintained strong followings throughout their careers.

Ashanti, who rose to fame in 2002 with her self-titled debut album, has made a lasting impact on the music industry during her career. Her relationship with Nelly began in 2003, with the couple separating in 2013 before reconnecting in 2021. Their reunion led to welcoming their son last year.

The singer’s candid discussion about motherhood highlights the universal challenges of work-life balance that many professional women face. Working mothers often describe the difficult balance between career demands and childcare responsibilities.

As she prepares for her tour, Ashanti joins many touring musicians who are parents, navigating the unique challenges of raising children while maintaining a demanding performance schedule. Industry veterans often develop specialized routines to manage both career and family responsibilities effectively.

The ‘Bring It’ tour is anticipated to be one of the most exciting R&B events in the UK this year, with fans eager to see both performers on stage.

With her mother’s support, careful planning, and new priorities as a parent, Ashanti is redefining her approach to touring in this new chapter of her life. Her experience resonates with many professional parents who must constantly balance career ambitions with family responsibilities.