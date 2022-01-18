Ne-Yo says quarantine saved his marriage

In February 2020, Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith were headed for a divorce after four years of marriage. What they probably didn’t know around that time was that a global pandemic was on the rise, but according to Ne-Yo, it saved their marriage.

In an interview with Essence News, Ne-Yo describes what quarantine did for their marriage.

“What the quarantine did was kind of force us to sit down and have these really uncomfortable discussions that we honestly would not have had otherwise,” Ne-Yo said.

With the pandemic, it’s suggested that you stay inside so you won’t contract the virus, and that may have helped the couple as well from running away from their problems.

“We would’ve never had the patience to sit in each other’s face and really just talk about what we don’t like about each other. If I’ve got an excuse to be gone, I’m gone, just to avoid the conflict.” He also says that the pandemic “made us face the conflict head-on and what that did is basically strengthen us because now, I don’t have to pull punches when I talk to you. You know exactly where I stand. I know exactly where you stand and through that we’ve decided to keep going and it’s a more genuine feel to what it is we’re doing now.”

During the pandemic, the couple also welcomed their third child together, and they say it’s their last.

“Our fifth and final child was definitely a quarantine baby. It took a whole lot for her to get here. She’s finally here. Isabella Rose, she’s 6 months now and an amazing little girl. But, yes, she is the last.” His other two children are from his previous relationship.