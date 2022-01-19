 Skip to content

Dr. KaNisha L. Hall is a board-certified anesthesiologist, sexologist, addiction medicine counselor, published author and media personality. She is a proud Howard University alumna and HBCU advocate. She pushes to end healthcare disparities and advocates for women’s health rights.

Dr. Hall talks with rolling out about finding trusted voices in the medical field, what she’s doing to protect her family during the pandemic, and ways we can stay safe during the COVID-19 spike.


 

 

Dr. KaNisha L. Hall discusses finding trusted voices in the medical field

