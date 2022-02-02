Nicki Minaj says there ‘might be’ a female who could face her in a Verzuz

One of the greatest rappers of her generation could be featured in season three of Verzuz.

Nicki Minaj recently went on Houston radio station KBXX 97.9 The Box and confirmed that people at the platform have been in contact with her.

“They were talking to me about it,” Minaj said. “If it’s going to be a fun, then you never know. That’s all I’ll say about that.”

The Queens, New York, MC said she wanted her battle to feel more like a celebration than a competition.

“Fun, happiness, that’s what I would want it to feel like,” she said. “A lot of times with my career, stuff would feel like work. Now, I’m just like, ‘No.’ Everything needs to feel good. That’s it.”

While she didn’t reveal who her hypothetical opponent would be, she did confirm who she wouldn’t go up against.

“Drake and [Lil] Wayne have so many bona fide hip-hop hits,” Minaj said. “So I don’t know.”

Minaj then offered a counter.

“I do think there might be a female or two that could [do a Verzuz with me],” she said.

Season three of Verzuz kicks off on Feb. 15 with a Valentine’s special between Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild.