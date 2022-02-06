Lamar Odom poops on himself in bed and explains why

Former NBA All-Star Lamar Odom had an accident in his bed at the “Celebrity Big Brother” house and now the world knows.

The former teammate of Kobe Bryant on the Los Angeles Lakers had to clean it up in front of the cameras.

“I just let the world know that I took a s— in my bed,” the former NBA star said on camera.

“No you didn’t,” a female contestant said in response.

“I did,” he reiterated. “I had to clean it up in front of the world.”

Odom, 42, explained that it happened because he drank too much milk before bed and developed a condition called “bubble gut.”

Another issue brought up on the show is that he constantly brings up ex-wife Khloé Kardashian.

Odom said he was “hoping that my ex-wife was in here. I wanted to see her so bad.

“I had some good dreams last night. I dreamt [about] my ex-wife last night,” he said, adding that she is “the one and only.”

Kardashian and Odom were married in 2009 and starred in their own spinoff show from 2011 to 2012. Kardashian divorced Odom in 2016, shortly after helping him recover from a near-fatal drug overdose at a brothel outside of Las Vegas.

“When you take a vow under the Lord’s eye, you expect to honor that vow, which I didn’t,” he confessed on the show. “It kind of haunts me now that I didn’t. Sometimes when I get the opportunity to talk about it, it’s like therapy.”