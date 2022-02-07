Tyrese’s mother in a coma from COVID-19 and other ailments

Singer and actor Tyrese Gibson’s mother, Priscilla Murray Gibson, has reportedly slipped into a coma after contracting COVID-19.

The Baby Boy star explained to his 15 million followers on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, that his mother’s condition had deteriorated since she contracted the novel coronavirus recently. He also sent out pleas for his “prayer warriors” to send out positive vibes for his mother’s recovery.

Tyrese left the set of the latest installment in the Fast & Furious franchise after getting the emotionally debilitating call from the hospital.

“In the middle of filming and just got the worst phone call I’ve ever gotten. … I just had to ask the director let me pause for a second close my eyes and pray,” Tyrese penned after leaving Fast & Furious 10.

The “Sweet Lady” crooner revealed to his fans that his mother was heavily sedated and not breathing on her own after devloping pneumonia in her lungs.

“This has been going on all week. I haven’t posted … I’m doing it this time cause I feel helpless this is my cry for help,” he said, adding, “Mother we need you and we love you. Please keep fighting.”

In a series of candid posts, Tyrese said that this is not the first time that his mother fell into a coma. Back in 2015, the matriarch was also in this condition and Tyrese credited God with pulling her through with the aid of his prayer warriors.

Tyrese is asking his Maker to do so again and his fans to keep her in their prayers.

“God is able to do things, he’s pulled you OUT of a coma before….. Oh God I seen the light things have been going so well…. Now this…,” Tyrese said.