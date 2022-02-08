Emmitt Smith’s new NASCAR-owned team with Black driver Jesse Iwuji set to race

Emmitt Smith has entered the world of NASCAR.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer has teamed up with driver Jesse Iwuji to form Jesse Iwuji Motorsports, which is set to debut this season in the NASCAR XFinity Series. The team will field a Chevrolet Camaro SS.

“It’s been very welcoming,” Iwuji told rolling out Feb. 7. “I haven’t had a ton of pushback being different in the sport as a military service member who’s still serving and being African American, not coming from within the sport.”

Iwuji became a professional driver once his college football career in the Navy ended in 2010. He always had a passion for cars and he said he’s had to face as many athletic feats driving as he did on the field, specifically catching cramps during races in hot weather.

“From a business perspective, I saw an opportunity … to help Jesse achieve the goals that he’s set forth,” Smith said on Feb. 7. “Try to help him navigate through this whole maze of craziness we all have to go through. Understanding how to help build a brand, but also protect the brand and also infuse that brand into other corporate areas as well. So, I like his vision. I bought into his vision, and I’m here to help support and give guidance when necessary.”

Continue reading on the next page.