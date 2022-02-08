J. Prince defends Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan has faced a mountain of criticism over the past week after videos of him using the N-word and other racist slurs during his podcast came to light. His noxious behavior caused numerous people to leave Spotify, including India Arie.

One person is defending Rogan: Rap-A-Lot Records CEO J. Prince.

On Feb. 7, Prince posted a statement on Instagram in support of Rogan.

Joe Rogan is not a racist,” Prince wrote in the post. “I know this brother. It takes a sincere individual to admit when they are wrong and have f—– up about a situation. As you can hear he’s done that and I forgive him because I never want to become one of those people that are filled with un-forgiveness and hate, that we complain about all the time.”

“Let this be an example to others of the sensitivity of the word n—- being said by anybody other than a n—- lol,” Prince wrote.

Rogan posted an apology on Feb. 5, saying that his use of racist slurs was the “most regretful and shameful thing I’ve ever had to talk about publicly.”

Joe Rogan apologizes for resurfaced podcast clips of him using the N-word. Spotify has reportedly removed 70 episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience that see the comedian using racist slurs. pic.twitter.com/2DqmH7ISmJ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 5, 2022

“I know that to most people, there is no context where a White person is ever allowed to say that word, never mind publicly on a podcast, and I agree with that now. I haven’t said it in years. Instead of saying ‘the N-word,’ I would just say the word. I thought as long as it was in context, people would understand what I was doing.”