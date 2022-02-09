Stillman College to receive $100K grant to support their Black Male Initiative

The Alabama Power Foundation and Stillman College met on Feb. 9 to announce a $100,000 grant to support the college’s STEM education and workforce initiatives at the college.

This grant will provide scholarships, internships and externship opportunities to college students through their Black Male Initiative. The program is used for support and career development on campus.

The Black Male Initiative also focuses on academic and life issues that Black males go through both on and off-campus, as faculty, staff and alumni help to mentor the students. DeMarcus Hopson, an overseer of the initiative, says that the grant will help to give scholars the assistance that they need.

“It’s a huge weight lifted,” Hopson said. “With anything, it costs to do things right. We can now tailor some programming that we didn’t think we’d have and put things back on the table that our scholars need.”

In 2021, Stillman wanted to find a way to give students a better chance at STEM-related careers, which is where Black representation is very low. According to the Pew Research Center, only nine percent of STEM jobs are held by Black men and women.

Western Division Vice President for Alabama Power, Mark Crews, is grateful for the opportunity to improve the Black Male Initiative.

“It is so important that we work together with our HBCUs to create a more equitable and diverse workforce for our state,” Crews said. “Stillman College adds tremendous value to West Alabama, and the Black Male Initiative will provide critical educational opportunities for our community. We are grateful for the Alabama Power Foundation’s support of this program, and we look forward to the positive impact it will bring to our area.”