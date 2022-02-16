Prime Video reveals trailer and cover art for ‘The Boys Presents: Diabolical’

On Feb. 16, Prime Video revealed their trailer and cover art for “The Boys Presents: Diabolical,” an eight-episode series set in the universe of the original show “The Boys.”

All episodes will premiere on March 4 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Joining the previously announced voice cast are Kimberly Brooks, Nicole Byer, Frances Conroy, Asjha Cooper, Chris Diamantopolous, John DiMaggio, Jermaine Fowler, Emily Gordon, Grey Griffin, Randall Duk Kim, David Marciano, Xolo Maridueña, Dominique McElligott, Caleb McLaughlin, Colby Minifie, Eugene Mirman, Retta, Kevin Michael Richardson, Somali Rose, Parker Simmons, Ursula Taherian, Fred Tatasciore, Sean Patrick Thomas, Angela Marie Volpe, Gary Antony Williams and Jenny Yokobori.

Awkwafina, Michael Cera, Don Cheadle, Chace Crawford, Kieran Culkin, Giancarlo Esposito, Eliot Glazer, Jason Isaacs, Kumail Nanjiani, Justin Roiland, Seth Rogen, Andy Samberg, Ben Schwartz, Elisabeth Shue, Christian Slater, Kevin Smith, Antony Starr, Nasim Pedrad, Simon Pegg, Kenan Thompson, Aisha Tyler and Oscar-winner Youn Yuh Jung were previously announced.

The episodes will run from 12-14 minutes and will reveal never before seen stories from the universe of “The Boys,” with each episode having its own animation style.