Niecy Nash’s daughter Dia leads Lifetime thriller ‘Sister Wife Murder’

Dia Nash has come a long way since her first onscreen appearance as a little girl in a scene of her mom Niecy Nash’s hilarious cop spoof, “Reno 911,” back in 2004.

Now 24, Dia has a few more impressive credits under her belt recently, including Cedric The Entertainer’s hit CBS sitcom, “The Neighborhood,” ABC’s cop drama, “The Rookie,” and a recurring role on Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”

In her upcoming first lead film role, Dia will star in Lifetime’s latest “ripped from the headlines” crime thriller Sister Wife Murder.

Based on a true story, the movie follows Chloe (Nash), who falls head over heels in love with the pastor at her new church. Over time, the pair develop a bond, only for Chloe to discover that the pastor is already married…with two wives. Throwing conventionality to wind, Chloe happily accepts his invitation to be a third sister wife.

The martial bliss is short-lived, as Chloe soon sees her new husband’s evil and controlling side. Her lone solace is the sisterhood of the other two wives. Things go from bad to worse when one wife mysteriously disappears, and the growing tension in the home quickly devolves into something even more terrifying.

Directed and executive produced by Manu Boyer and written by Peter Sullivan, Sister Wife Murder also stars Ashley Dulaney, Ashley Williams, Harvey B. Jackson, Kimberly Brooks, Matthew Daddario, Nandi Chapman, and Rodney J. Hobbs.

Sister Wife Murder premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, July 13.

Watch the suspenseful trailer below.