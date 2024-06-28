Donald Glover‘s journey to ending his Childish Gambino era continues.

Ahead of A Quiet Place: Day One at iMax, Glover, his production company GILGA and record label, RCA Records, released a trailer for his upcoming movie, Bando Stone And The New World. Glover has said the movie is coming with a soundtrack, which will be his final album as Childish Gambino.

DONALD GLOVER – BANDO STONE He’s really elevated his acting and production levels. This looks really goood, album gonna be crazy too. pic.twitter.com/Ykepk6YFso — SiinWop (@siinwop) June 28, 2024

The trailer, like most of Glover’s work, is profound and can be interpreted several ways. One interpretation could be at the end of the world, an entertainer’s talents generally are useless when everyone needs to survive. In the blink of an eye, the public’s idolization of celebrity vanishes and everyone has to ask themselves how they will help themselves and others live. In the soundtrack’s first single, “Lithonia,” which is expected to debut on July 2, Glover has teased a large part of the song is “he’s finding out, that nobody gives a f—.” In the trailer, Bando Stone has a moment of realization his life has no greater meaning than any other simply because he sings a popular song.

His son Legend is also prominently featured in the trailer. Legend also had a cameo in Amazon Prime’s “Mr. & Mrs. Smith.”

There is no announced date for the Bando Stone movie or soundtrack. However, Childish Gambino is going on tour this fall, which starts on Aug. 11. Gambino recently released Atavista, a finished version of his 2020 album, 3.15.20, and was featured on KAYTRANADA’s “Witchy.” GILGA is also producing “YOPPAMAN: Happy Grits,” an anime developed by Atlanta natives Zack Fox and Chibu Okere.