Snoop Dogg wants Death Row Records to become the 1st NFT record label

On Feb. 9, 2022, Snoop Dogg announced that he had acquired Death Row Records. Since then, Dogg has performed in one of the more memorable Super Bowl halftime performances, and also celebrated the opening of his new store in Inglewood, California.

Dogg is not done yet, because now he’s trying to join the metaverse.

In a Clubhouse room on Feb. 15, the rapper says he plans for Death Row Records to become the first NFT record label.

“Death Row will be an NFT label, Dogg said. “We will be putting out artists through the metaverse. Just like we broke the industry when we was [sic] the first independent to be major, I want to be the first major in the metaverse.”

Dogg is not new to the metaverse, as he made his latest album Bacc On Death Row available as an NFT worth $5,000 through the blockchain gaming company called Gala Games. In a statement provided by Gala Games, Dogg expressed that the NFT project will go a long way in the music industry.

“If anything is constant, it’s that the music industry will always be changing,” Dogg said. “Blockchain tech has the power to change everything again and tip the table in favor of the artists and the fans, and we’re going to be right at the front of the pack with this Gala Music deal.”