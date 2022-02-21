Keke Wyatt is expecting her 11th child

If you think that Nick Cannon is a baby-making assembly line, check out Keke Wyatt.

The singer and former “R&B Divas: Atlanta” reality star announced that she is expecting her 11th child.

This will be her second child with her husband, Zackariah Darring.

“My husband, Zackariah David Darring and I are proud to announce that our family will be adding a “plus 1” to the Wyatt Bunch!” she captioned on family pictures of the “Wyatt Bunch.”

Wyatt added that her daughter, Kayla Ford, “wasn’t available for the picture but you’re with us in spirit Shuga!”

In another post, Wyatt flexed in a long red dress with a cut-out that shows off her baby bump.

Wyatt and Darring got married in 2018 after her divorce from Michael Ford. On January 6, 2020, the couple announced the birth of their first child together, a son named Ke’Riah Darring. He is Wyatt’s 10th child.

The songstress has eight other children from her marriage with Ford, and one from her first marriage to Rahmat Morton.

In July 2017, Wyatt revealed that her son Rahjah was diagnosed with cancer. Through comprehensive treatment, however, he has been reportedly cancer-free since November 2018.