Soulja Boy gives Ye West advice; read the messages

Do Ye West and Soulja Boy still have beef?

It looks like West is still coming for anybody that has anything to do with Kim Kardashian. Pete Davidson has probably received the worst of West’s antics on social media as of late since he is reportedly dating Kardashian, but Soulja Boy has also said a few things regarding the situation.

Soulja Boy making fun of Kanye for losing his wife 📱 pic.twitter.com/LjMuXMOGS8 — 💎 (@onlyrollpearls) February 17, 2022

On Soulja Boy’s Instagram Story on Feb. 20, he posted screenshots of a conversation between him and West. West initially texted Soulja, “Don’t bring up me and wife no more.”

Soulja Boy sent back a string of messages, with the last one being “Go get yo b—- back.”

West quickly changed his attitude in the response, sending Soulja Boy a video of a Stem Player, which West said recently will be the only way to hear his upcoming album, Donda 2.

“I need to send you this stem player,” West wrote. “You was the first to break YouTube. Need that Donda 2 verse.”

Apparently, all things are good between the two, and Soulja Boy posted a message regarding their status.

“Listen, me and Ye is all good,” Soulja Boy wrote. “Just a lil friendly jokes and fun. Don’t think I’m against him. We spoke, we gone figure it out. We both two smart individuals chasing our dreams. We both act lil crazy sometimes but we know what we doing. It’s all love never get it confused.”