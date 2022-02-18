Ye West gives fans a jolt about what it will take to listen to ‘Donda 2’

Ye West has been on a social media tear recently, but this time he’s talking about his upcoming album Donda 2.

On Instagram, West announced that the only way people will be able to hear the new album is with Stem Player, as it will not be released on any other streaming services. Stem Player allows users to customize tracks by isolating different instruments and vocals that are in a song.

Stem Player launched in August 2021 and was created by Yeezy Tech and Kano Computing.

“Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player,” West wrote. “Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube. Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own.”

Fans were not too happy about this announcement, solely because a Stem Player is priced at about $200.

West then made another post and showed a screenshot of Donda 2 trending on Twitter since he released the news about Stem Player.

“I turned down a hundred million dollar Apple deal,” West wrote. “No one can pay me to be disrespected. We set our own price for our art. Tech companies made music practically free so if you don’t do merch sneakers and tours, you don’t eat. Jay-Z made Tidal and fake media attacked him. Well in the words of my big brother. Come and get me. I’m willing to die standing cause I ain’t living on my knees no more. God please cover me. I run this company 100%, I don’t have to ask for permission.”

West also showed fans the tracklist for the album, which is still set to be released on Feb. 22, 2022.