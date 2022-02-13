Kid Cudi responds to being cut from ‘Donda 2’ for befriending Pete Davidson

After Kanye “Ye” West dropped Kid Cudi from his upcoming Donda 2 album because of his friendship with Ye’s nemesis, Pete Davidson, Cudi fired back hard at Ye.

Even though Ye has been very public regarding his affection for his current girlfriend, actress Julia Fox, he has a serious problem with Kim K.’s boyfriend Pete Davidson, stating in two recent songs that he wants to put his hands on Davidson.

Ye doesn’t want to do business with anyone who is a friend to Davidson. This is why Ye dropped Cudi from his Donda 2 album as Cudi and Davidson have been BFF’s for years.

Cudi fired back at Ye with both barrels, saying that he’s the one who propped up Ye from an artistic standpoint and that he doesn’t want Ye’s friendship.

Cudi, 38, who was born in Cleveland as Scott Mescudi, was not done cooking Ye. The famous producer also publicly called Ye a liar and a fickle friend.

We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) February 12, 2022

Cudi closed out the conversation by saying that God doesn’t just open doors for your breakthrough, but he also leaves it ajar for someone to walk out of your life as well.

God opens the door so the wrong people can exit ur life — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) February 12, 2022

Ye has been firing up the headlines for reasons other than music as of late. First, he claims his wife said that he put a hit out on her because she allegedly did not want him at her daughter’s birthday party. Then he spat venom at Kim K’s boyfriend on two different tracks.

Thirdly, Ye threatens to pull out of Coachella unless Billie Ellish apologizes to Travis Scott. Ellish stopped a concert to check on a passed out fan. Ye took that gesture as making fun of Scott, who is being sued for over a billion dollars when 10 people died at his Astroworld concert.