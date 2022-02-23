New York mayor changing vaccine mandate for indoor spaces; how it affects the Nets

New York Mayor Eric Adams had an update on Feb. 23 about the vaccine mandate he put in place, and things will be changing very soon.

When asked if he plans to phase out the vaccine mandate as other cities have, Adams gave some encouraging news.

“Yes, I can’t wait to get it done,” Adams said in a press conference. I take my hat off to New Yorkers through masks, vaccines, through social distancing. We were hit with the uncertainty, the fear of COVID. I’m just really proud of how we responded as New Yorkers.”

Adams says in the upcoming weeks, things will be different for the city of New York.

“I look forward in the next few weeks of going through a real transformation that I don’t have to wonder what you look like.”

This news will also be big for the NBA, but more specifically for Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving. Irving has not been able to play home games this season because of the vaccine mandate but has been able to play road games.

This should give the Nets a much-needed boost to compete in the Eastern Conference, as they have fallen to eighth place after being in the top three earlier in the season. With Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons also looking to return soon, the Nets will have a fully healthy roster heading into the final stretch of the season.