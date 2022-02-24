Yung Bleu shades Tank; Tank responds

On Feb. 23, a fan of Yung Bleu tweeted “Yung bleu might b the new King of R&B this brotha make bangers only.”

Bleu retweeted the post, which indicated he agreed with the sentiment. Bleu’s fame has risen over the past few years, but to say he’s the king may be taking things too far.

One person who disagreed with that statement was Tank, someone who has been in the music industry for more than two decades. The fan’s tweet found its way to Instagram, and Tank responded, writing: “I’m glad I’m from a different generation cause y’all wild.”

Bleu didn’t take a liking to Tank’s comment and responded on Instagram.

“Another episode of bitter old n—–. Tank u still waiting on that verse that’s why u mad,” Bleu said. “U supposed to be a OG! U commenting on shade room acting like a female.”

