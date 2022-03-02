Megan Thee Stallion announces 1st ever virtual reality concert tour

Megan Thee Stallion has announced a first-of-its-kind VR concert tour. Megan – who calls her fans “Hotties” — has unveiled details of the “Enter Thee Hottieverse” run, which will be heading to 10 US cities.

Showing at theatres, audience members will be handed a pair of Hottie Mounted Displays (VR headsets) before watching the 27-year-old rap megastar perform “a multi-song set that moves through a series of environments as well as hot custom wardrobes designed just for the show.”

Megan told Billboard, “Virtual reality has always been an interest of mine, and I’m glad that we’ll be able to make history with this experience. My hotties will get to watch me perform in a completely different and unique way, and I appreciate the AmazeVR team for helping me to bring this VR vision to life. I can’t wait to see the Hotties show up to the tour.”

Ernest Lee, Amaze VR co-CEO, commented, “We are thrilled to work with Megan to launch AmazeVR’s very first VR Concert Tour. She’s an artist who has incredible stage presence and can create iconic moments that will make the most of the VR technology we’re developing. If anyone could push the notion of how captivating a VR concert can be, it’s Megan. Not everyone owns a headset, and not everyone can make it to their favorite artist’s live show.”

“A VR Concert by AmazeVR opens up the possibilities for fans to encounter artists in a completely new way while knocking down all the barriers to entry that have made it hard to access the amazing experiences VR can provide.”

