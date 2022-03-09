Snoop Dogg trying to keep Nas out of legal trouble (video)

Friends help friends.

In a recent report, a photographer by the name of Al Pereira is filing a lawsuit against Nas after he posted a picture of him and Tupac Shakur on Instagram back in 2020. Pereira took the photo in 1993 and is now suing the rapper for sharing the image without permission.

Snoop Dogg wasn’t a fan of Nas being sued, and let people know in an Instagram video on March 7.

Snoop dogg speak on the Photographer that's suing Nas for posting the picture of him & 2pac.. pic.twitter.com/UTJG4QNJqS — KING'S DISEASE II (@GodsonNasir) March 8, 2022

“How’s a motherf—— suing Nas for a picture that he in?” Snoop said. “Y’all photographers have lost y’all motherf—— rabid a– minds.”

Snoop Dogg continued as he questioned laws surrounding photographers being able to use pictures that artists are in.

“When you take a picture of a n—-, that picture ain’t yours. That’s a mere likeness-type situation. You’re borrowing my likeness. We need new laws to help us as artists because it’s a bunch of motherf—— selling pictures with my face on it and I don’t get s— because they took the picture. Can anybody help me with that? Just a basic question.”

This isn’t the first time Pereira has taken action against someone using his pictures, and in 2017 TMZ reported that he took Kylie and Kendall Jenner to court for using his picture of Tupac, Biggie Smalls and Redman.