Omeretta The Great slams ‘Love & Hip Hop’ for lack of rap diversity

Atlanta sensation Omeretta The Great was on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” for one season, and now she’s leaving.

The rapper appeared on the podcast “It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper” and said that COVID affected their shooting schedule, and they didn’t want the stars of the show filming together. Omeretta thought would be perfect for her because the production team said they would focus more on her rap career.

“I thought it was a dope idea because I thought it was going to be them showing me grinding to the top but it actually came out to be something else,” Omeretta said.

That’s when she said that “something else” came out to be drama-based. When Harper asked her if she felt the show played her, Omeretta didn’t hesitate.

“Yeah, for sure,” Omeretta said. “We were actually on a call, and I told them if I can’t showcase my talent, then I really don’t see the need to move forward.”

Though things didn’t work out on the show, Omeretta admits that it did help her find a management team.

“I feel like it helped me in a way because it helped me get my management team. I was on there talking about how I didn’t have management and then they reached out to me,” she said. “I ain’t gone [sic] say that it didn’t do no [sic] good for me but it was focused on more drama than it was on my career, so I kind of pushed away from it.”