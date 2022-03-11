Smollett siblings, Jazz and Jocqui, insist their brother is innocent

Jussie Smollett‘s sister has branded his court case a “miscarriage of justice.”

The former “Empire” star was found guilty of five felony counts of disorderly conduct in December after lying to police, claiming to be the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in March 2019 and on Thursday, the 39-year-old actor was jailed for 150 days, ordered to pay over $120,000 in restitution and a $25,000 fine and placed on probation for 30 months.

And speaking after the sentence was handed out, Jazz Smollett, 41, insisted her brother is innocent and blasted his treatment throughout the case.

She said: “This should not be a controversial statement because it is the absolute truth.

“What should be controversial is the entire miscarriage of justice his whole ordeal has been.

“I pray the peace of God over my brother and all victims of oppression and hate. I pray that we can do better as a world.”

Her brother, Jocqui Smollett, 32, insisted their sibling is a “complete victim.”

He told reporters outside the court in Chicago: “He was attacked and he is now going to jail for being attacked. I saw my brother get locked up within two weeks for being attacked. Do you know how crazy that is?”

Jocqui believes the outcome will discourage others from reporting hate crimes in the future.

He said: “Do people never once think, even the folks who are naysayers, do you ever once think, ‘What happens if he’s telling the truth?’

“Do y’all ever think about how poorly you feel in that situation? He’s in jail for five months, that is unacceptable, for being attacked.

“He’s a survivor and he’s completely mistreated. And this has to stop.”

Meanwhile, Jussie’s older brother, 44-year-old Jojo Smollett, accused the judge of “shaming” the actor.

He said: “[The judge] shamed my brother, he spoke about his arrogance. He doesn’t know the struggles my brother is encountering. He doesn’t know anything that he’s dealing with.

“In 2022, we don’t shame people like this. Alright? He basically called him a mental case.”