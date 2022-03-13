Drake shows off new braids (photos)

Rap’s reigning sales king Drake has donned many looks during his illustrious, record-breaking music career. But this latest look took his fans by surprise, and it delighted many of them as well.

The 35-year-old Certified Lover Boy flexed before his 104 million Instagram followers by flossing his braids for the first time in his storied life in the limelight.

Drake via his IG story. pic.twitter.com/8BuCuHsHR8 — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) March 12, 2022

Forget the fans; Drake took a shine to his own locks as he took multiple photos and posted them on his IG story page this past Friday and Saturday, March 11-12, 2022.

One photo will probably be an instant classic as he posed before a black marble wall and snapped in front of a geometric mirror.

Drake via his IG story. pic.twitter.com/wSL4nt32TE — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) March 12, 2022

In another, the “You the Best” emcee purses his lips and gives a close-up of his new braided dome. But then, there are many poses the Cash Money/Young Money phenom showed off, including one where he is playing ball and another where he is simply sitting on a couch while listening to music.

Drake’s female fandom responded with excitement over Drake’s mane, though others were incredulous that his hair is real or that he will be able to maintain that look for very long.

Nah how drake grow braids in 3 business days — Bobby D’Usse (@Ace_VenTURNUP) March 12, 2022

Wait Drake got braids. TAKE CARE 2 already a classic lol — DonArtistry (@TheMindOfEli_) March 12, 2022

Drake done got braids like Adonis. I can’t even. — Jonathan Majors Red Beanie ❤️ (@emayereyeessay) March 12, 2022

Drake's brain if he ends up sneezing with them Shemar Moore braids in his head: pic.twitter.com/ieQOj7kpes — Thin Poppa Pump |💟| (@MillyBeamen) March 12, 2022