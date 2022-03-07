Nicki Minaj is looking to give Drake a special role on her next project

Nicki Minaj and Drake have collaborated repeatedly over the years; including on the tracks “Make Me Proud,” “Only,” “No Frauds” and “Seeing Green,” and, more recently, “Papi’s Home” from Drake’s latest LP Certified Lover Boy.

Minaj told fans during a Twitter Q+A over the weekend that Drake could have a special role for her follow-up to 2018’s Queen.

Asked by one follower how long it takes to come up with lyrics, Minaj responded, “Few mins. What’s funny is- that was originally 1 of the many lines I had on Seeing Green. My SG verse was just way too long so I kept creating new edits and sending back and forth to Champagne Papi [Drake]. Cuz he was like Wayne verse already long as well, so we gotta try to shorten the song.”

Quizzed on whether she and Drake have any more music on the way, she replied: “We actually discussed him EP’ing this new album. That was b4 Seeing Green even came out.” “Seeing Green,” which also featured Lil Wayne, was released in May 2021.

Minaj didn’t confirm if Drake will actually executive produce the record. Further details regarding the album are slim. Minaj’s recent singles include “Do We Have A Problem?” and “Bussin,” both of which featured Lil Baby.