TikTok gets backlash after Black History Month event with Nicki Minaj

On Feb. 8, TikTok and Nicki Minaj hosted an event for content creators over Zoom, as a part of TikTok’s Black History Month celebration.

The Zoom call allegedly had a 300-person limit, and unfortunately, it was dominated by non-Black creators. The Black content creators were not pleased with the setup and went to social media to voice their frustrations.

Niccoya, a viral content creator, spoke up about problems with the call.

“I don’t know why I’m surprised non-black creators felt entitled to steal a spot into the tiktok black creator meet-up with Nicki Minaj for black history month,” Niccoya tweeted. “Its almost as if they steal our dances, trends, and content why would they stop at our invites?”

Other creators also spoke up about the event.

So @tiktok held an “exclusive Black History Month Zoom” with @NICKIMINAJ for us black creators but gave spots to NON BLACK creators over black creators who had received the invite AND then let the majority of questions for Nicki come from NON BLACK CREATORS. Make it make sense — Milo, Moose, & Noah (@miloandnoah) February 9, 2022

So tiktok organized an event for black history month partnering with Nicki Minaj. The event was supposed to- and should have been a space for black content creators but the turnout ended up being a large number of non black creators doing the most talking and taking up space — illuminated niggy 💡 (@theericklouis) February 9, 2022

Minaj must have heard the complaints from the creators and addressed the issues on her Instagram Live.