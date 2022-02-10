 Skip to content

TikTok gets backlash after Black History Month event with Nicki Minaj

By Malik Brown | Feb 10, 2022

Nicki Minaj at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at the Forum in Inglewood, USA on August 27, 2017. (Photo credit: Bang Media)

On Feb. 8, TikTok and Nicki Minaj hosted an event for content creators over Zoom, as a part of TikTok’s Black History Month celebration.


The Zoom call allegedly had a 300-person limit, and unfortunately, it was dominated by non-Black creators. The Black content creators were not pleased with the setup and went to social media to voice their frustrations.

Niccoya, a viral content creator, spoke up about problems with the call.


“I don’t know why I’m surprised non-black creators felt entitled to steal a spot into the tiktok black creator meet-up with Nicki Minaj for black history month,” Niccoya tweeted. “Its almost as if they steal our dances, trends, and content why would they stop at our invites?”

Other creators also spoke up about the event.

Minaj must have heard the complaints from the creators and addressed the issues on her Instagram Live.

 

