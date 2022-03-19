Northwestern Mutual sponsors new film highlighting the historic 1963 Ramblers

Northwestern Mutual, a leading financial services company, is sponsoring The Loyola Project, a film underscoring the 1963 Loyola University Ramblers, who broke racial barriers during the Civil Rights Movement. The documentary is slated to be shown at more than 70 college campuses across the country as part of the 63 for 63 Screening Series. Mississippi State University, where the 1963 Ramblers played The Bulldogs during the NCAA tournament, which broke racial barriers and changed college basketball forever, will be among the campuses the film will feature. Rolling out got a chance to talk to Corey McQuade, managing partner at Northwestern Mutual, who explained how this film is but a steppingstone to the company’s larger initiative.

Why was telling this little-known fact about the 1963 Loyola Ramblers important to Northwestern Mutual?

It was such a pivotal moment in history that broke racial barriers and changed college basketball forever. This film aligns to our values, including our commitment to amplify voices and accelerate change, as demonstrated by our work over many years, including Sustained Action for Racial Equity, our foundation, $100 million impact fund, and broader DEI work in the field and home office. I also have a personal connection with The Loyola Project documentary, as my father was on the 1961-1962 Loyola Ramblers team.

How did the 1963 NCAA game change basketball as we know it?

Every step leading up to that game changed basketball, and the world, as we know it. From the coach’s decision to put four Black starters in, to their opponents sneaking from their home state to play the Ramblers, this game was guaranteed to be historic.

What is Northwestern Mutual doing to advance underserved communities of color?

As part of our ongoing commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion, in 2021, Northwestern Mutual announced a $100-million impact investing fund to deliver on the company’s commitment to addressing inequality and the racial wealth gap in the U.S. The fund, which directs investments to African American communities nationally and locally in the Milwaukee area, focuses on three key opportunities: physical and social infrastructure, access to capital for individuals and businesses, and healthy sustainable neighborhoods and communities.

How wide is the wealth gap in the United States?

The racial wealth gap in the U.S. is staggering, and there are significant disparities between White and Black families, especially in terms of income, homeownership, and student loan debt. We’re working to drive breakthrough solutions to help close the racial equity gap with continued and dedicated education, support, and investment. Small decisions, like adding a life insurance policy, are steps in the right direction that can set you and future generations up for greater financial success.

For more information on The Loyola Project, a one-hour version of the documentary will air on the CBS Television Network and stream live on Paramount+ Saturday, April 2. It is currently being screened throughout the spring of 2022 at colleges and universities around the U.S. and Canada. Find the list of schools screening the film here.