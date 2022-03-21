What Soulja Boy is about to ‘Crank’ out now

Soulja Boy is embarking on a whole new and exciting adventure.

The rapper and reality TV star is set to become a father for the first time.

The “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” rapper — whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way — and his hairstylist partner Jackilyn Martinez found out they are having a baby boy during a gender reveal party over the weekend.

Soulja captioned a clip from the moment they found out the sex of the unborn tot: “It’s a boy.”

On his Instagram Story, he added: “THANK YOU GOD. SUCH A BLESSING. DEAR SON I WILL LOVE U FOREVER.”

Martinez set off a blue cannon, signaling the gender, and quipped that she was “so nervous” and “afraid” her breast would be exposed as it went off.

She wrote underneath the video in her own post: “Part 2 gender reveal I was so nervous and afraid my t—y was gonna fall out it turned out beautiful tho not baby girl @darbzdedicated falling out when it was a boy.”

The 31-year-old hip-hop star previously expressed his desire to have a son.

He said: “I have everything I want in life except for a son.

“God please bless me, I’ve been patient.”