Springfield Health Commissioner Caulton-Harris is empowering health changes

Helen Caulton-Harris is the Health Commissioner of Springfield, Massachusetts and was appointed Director of Health and Human Services for the City of Springfield by Mayor Michael J. Albano on April 1, 1996. Commissioner Harris manages the health and human service infrastructure and also serves in the Mayor’s cabinet as the Commissioner of Community Services. She has passionately been developing policy for the health and human services needs of underserved populations both local and nationally.

If you had to give a quick speech to the community on the importance of health, understanding the role of a health department, what would you say?

For me, public health is a social justice movement rooted in science. The science is the evidence based strategies that we use in order to keep our communities healthy. Public health was really founded around the 1800s, when we were really concerned about people’s health and equity in health. So, this movement of public health is often very difficult to explain. It is prevention, intervention, and treatment. Those are the 3 areas of public health.

We are very responsible for so many things, the air, testing the water, our restaurants, making sure substance use disorders are taken care of. We handle child and maternal health, and infant mortality. So ,when you think about public health, this social justice movement, it’s clear that there are many parts of it that are really important to the public and having a healthier community.

