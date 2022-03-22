Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

Tornado hits New Orleans in areas previously damaged by Katrina

By Randy Fling | Mar 22, 2022

17 years ago Hurricane Katrina swept its way through New Orleans with wind and rain that caused so much damage that it created permanent changes in the Big Easy. Tonight, a tornado touched down in New Orleans damaging homes and knocking out power to many residents.  The tornado hit both the Lower Ninth Ward and St Bernard Parish where much of Katrina’s damage was done.

There are reports of houses that are “gone” meaning literally just not where they were that apparently were picked up by the fierce winds and dropped elsewhere.


Search and rescue teams are out looking for missing and or injured individuals. We will update this story when more information becomes available regarding injuries and how many people are still without power.

 

Category:
Tags: , , , ,

Springfield Health Commissioner Caulton-Harris is empowering health changes

Dr. Kameron Matthews provides care that keeps people out of the hospital

Deandre Ayton is the crown jewel of this year's free-agent center crop.  (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for PUMA)

2022 NBA free agency preview: Ranking the top 10 centers