Tornado hits New Orleans in areas previously damaged by Katrina

17 years ago Hurricane Katrina swept its way through New Orleans with wind and rain that caused so much damage that it created permanent changes in the Big Easy. Tonight, a tornado touched down in New Orleans damaging homes and knocking out power to many residents. The tornado hit both the Lower Ninth Ward and St Bernard Parish where much of Katrina’s damage was done.

There are reports of houses that are “gone” meaning literally just not where they were that apparently were picked up by the fierce winds and dropped elsewhere.

Search and rescue teams are out looking for missing and or injured individuals. We will update this story when more information becomes available regarding injuries and how many people are still without power.