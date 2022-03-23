Why Deion Sanders put these NFL teams on blast after Jackson State’s Pro Day

When Deion Sanders says he’s going to do something, you better believe he will.

On March 21, 2022, Sanders said that he was going to call out the numerous teams that didn’t come to Jackson State’s football Pro Day. On March 22, that promise came true.

In an Instagram video, Sanders had a few names on his list that he wanted to call out. “Twenty-four teams. Twenty-four teams came to witness our kids yesterday in its entirety. And I appreciate you,” Sanders said in the video. “But, there’s 32 teams in this Crayola box.”

Coach Prime is a man of his word and calls out every #NFL team that wasn’t at the Jackson State Pro Day. pic.twitter.com/orfG8IyF3y — Jeff Lightsy Jr. (@jlightsy7) March 22, 2022

“Therefore, the Dolphins, the Broncos, the Texans, the Bills, the Buccaneers, the Ravens, the Panthers, the Browns, the Vikings, and the Eagles, where art thou? You could have sent somebody, man,” Sanders continued. “You could have shown up just a little bit.”

Sanders says that he won’t forget the teams that didn’t show up to the Pro Day, and he had a feeling where they might have been.

“I guarantee you that you’re going to go to Mississippi State, and Ole Miss. I guarantee you you’re going to show up there,” Sanders said. “I understand, you’re saying they have more talent, I understand. Guess what? We’re coming. We’re coming. We’re coming. And when we arrive, you better be here. Because our kids deserve it.”

Those two schools may have more talent than Jackson State, but Sanders thinks all the teams should’ve made an appearance. Sanders just wants to see his players win.