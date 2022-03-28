The 10 best Will Smith-Chris Rock memes

In a moment Chris Rock called the “greatest night on television,” the internet exploded after Will Smith walked on stage at the 94th annual Academy Awards and smacked Rock. Two of the most famed Black figures in Hollywood had a confrontation on live television, receiving over 22 million views on one Twitter video in less than 12 hours of being uploaded.

Here are the 10 best memes created from the viral moment.

1) “Everybody Hates Chris”

I couldn't help but do this: pic.twitter.com/92DmdtSxpM — Everson (@everson_777) March 28, 2022

I didn’t know they had will smith on the Everybody Hates Chris reboot pic.twitter.com/mNYNGPxVgt — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) March 28, 2022

In a play on Rock’s sitcom “Everybody Hates Chris,” where the younger version of Rock faces hardships growing up. After every tough break Rock gets in the show, in comes the show’s theme song as it fades into a commercial break. Here is a fan edit of the situation.

2) Pokémon

Smith cropped into throwing a Pokéball to a character.

3) Nicole Kidman

As what’s often referred to as the biggest night in Hollywood, celebrities from all genres gather for the Oscars every year. The stars don their best outfit, which generally leads them to being on their best behavior. So when the photo of Nicole Kidman wearing a custom Armani dress worth thousands of dollars reacting to the slap like she was in the front row of a UFC championship wearing a black leather jacket and black jeans, it proved to us a little confrontation can return us all to the days of grade school.

4) Guest appearance by Ye

Kanye after discovering it’s okay to slap comedians pic.twitter.com/5cRWsbtpf2 — Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. (drpatel.eth) (@ParikPatelCFA) March 28, 2022

As the artist formerly known as Kanye West continues his public feuds against comedians Pete Davidson, Trevor Noah and D.L. Hughley, fans used this moment to include him in the jokes.

5) Bonnet wars

6) Fresh Prints

"Will Smith" laughs after slapping Chris. All staged, now he’s helping Chris make more money. Coming soon pic.twitter.com/FeCEiWdiin — 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@1day1chance) March 28, 2022

7) Beyoncé and Jay-Z

LMFAOOOOOOOOO Beyoncé & Jay Z’s different reactions to the slap is cracking me up. pic.twitter.com/fDyWYuPnQG — huncho snook ✰ (@somecallmesnook) March 28, 2022

8) Lupita Nyong’o

lupita realizing the slap will smith gave chris rock was legit represents me pic.twitter.com/AJlnlBwiTm — RUBY ❤️ (@17MINUTESX) March 28, 2022

Nyong’o’s face was front and center in the background as Smith told Rock to keep his wife’s name out of his “f—ing mouth.”

9) In theaters coming soon

10) Will Smith dunks on Chris Rock