Amazon Music releases new video by groundbreaking artist Brittney Spencer

On March 30, Amazon Music exclusively released an Amazon Original cover of Gretchen Peters’ “Independence Day” and an accompanying music video by groundbreaking recording artist Brittney Spencer. The song and video are available now as part of the rollout for the upcoming documentary, For Love & Country. For Love & Country is directed by Joshua Kissi and premieres on the Amazon Music app and Prime Video on April 7.

For Love & Country, is a new Amazon Music Original feature-length documentary that proclaims country music has always been Black music. The genre not only owes part of its origin story to Black musicians, but through its history, prominent Black voices have pushed the genre forward with little recognition or fanfare. Directed by director and photographer Joshua Kissi, For Love & Country examines country music through the personal stories of a new generation of Black artists claiming space in Nashville — and helping to transform the genre in the process.

This is the third Amazon Music Original song and second music video to be released on behalf of For Love & Country. “Black Myself (Amazon Original),” by Amythyst Kiah, was released in tandem with the film’s announcement on March 15th. “All Tractors Ain’t Green (Amazon Original)” by Jimmie Allen was released on March 23. Additional Amazon Original songs by artists featured in the film will roll out over the coming weeks, prior to For Love & Country releasing on April 7 in the Amazon Music app and on Prime Video. For Love & Country was directed by Joshua Kissi and produced by DPM Projects and Pizza Night.