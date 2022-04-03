Will Smith’s movies and projects grind to a halt

The toppling of Tinseltown titan Will Smith’s cinematic empire continues unabated.

Smith, one of the greatest box office stars of the modern era via a plethora of blockbuster movies and TV shows like “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” Men in Black, Independence Day, I am Legend, Pursuit of Happyness and Ali, is watching in real-time as his carefully cultivated image is being dismantled, perhaps irrevocably.

Several of Smith’s upcoming movies and TV programs on Netflix and Sony have grounded to a complete halt after Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock for joking about his wife’s bald head at the 2022 Academy Awards. Reports are that Rock was unaware that Jada Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia, causing severe hair loss.

The terrible irony is that it was also Smith’s biggest night of his career as he finally took home the Oscar for Best Actor playing the father of Venus and Serena Williams in King Richard.

Smith was set to find a new director who had resigned prior to the Oscars in the film Fast and Loss, a film about a crime boss who suffers from memory loss, according to Page Six.

Sony is also slamming the brakes on making the fourth edition of the ultra-successful comedy police movie Bad Boys 4 that stars Smith and comedic actor Martin Lawrence. The publication indicated that the slave-era film Emancipation that’s scheduled to appear on Apple+ has already been completed.