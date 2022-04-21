Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

Mike Tyson loses his cool on plane; find out what he did to a passenger

By Malik Brown | Apr 21, 2022

Mike Tyson (Photo credit: Nancy Rivera / Splash News)

It looks like Mike Tyson still wants to be in the boxing ring.


On April 20, Tyson repeatedly punched a man in the face after the guy was annoying him. According to TMZ, the incident happened on a late-night flight as Tyson was flying out of San Francisco International Airport to Florida.

A witness claims that an overly excited passenger continued to bug Tyson on the flight as he sat behind the boxer. Eventually, Tyson had enough and told the man to chill, but he continued to annoy him. When the guy didn’t stop, Tyson threw several punches in his face.


After the attack, the witness says Tyson walked off the plane. The man who was punched received medical attention and went to the police.

In the video, the man is shown and has a bloody forehead. Sources also claim he was intoxicated.

Category:
Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Joseline Hernandez is being sued for $25M by cast members

Kanye removed from Grammy Awards due to social media posts

White racists make Black students stand on train 14 hours fleeing Ukraine

WNBA star Brittney Griner denied house arrest, detention in Russia extended