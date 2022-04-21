Mike Tyson loses his cool on plane; find out what he did to a passenger

It looks like Mike Tyson still wants to be in the boxing ring.

On April 20, Tyson repeatedly punched a man in the face after the guy was annoying him. According to TMZ, the incident happened on a late-night flight as Tyson was flying out of San Francisco International Airport to Florida.

Tyson couldn’t possibly be more in the right https://t.co/xHUGCBuyTv pic.twitter.com/RzstEWxIgl — feitelberg (@FeitsBarstool) April 21, 2022

A witness claims that an overly excited passenger continued to bug Tyson on the flight as he sat behind the boxer. Eventually, Tyson had enough and told the man to chill, but he continued to annoy him. When the guy didn’t stop, Tyson threw several punches in his face.

After the attack, the witness says Tyson walked off the plane. The man who was punched received medical attention and went to the police.

In the video, the man is shown and has a bloody forehead. Sources also claim he was intoxicated.