Terrell Grice’s top piece of advice for aspiring content creators

Terrell Grice has become one of the biggest media must-dos for musical artists doing press online.

The social media influencer has over a million subscribers on YouTube and has built his following primarily by getting famous singers to sing random songs based on words he gave them.

Recently, Chlöe came on the show to perform covers and gave viral insight into the music industry. She spilled that producers don’t make as much money for producing their own songs and most of the money from the industry comes from touring and brand deals. Jewels like that from a guarded media-trained sister duo like Chloe x Halle can only be pulled from a talented interviewer who can make anyone feel comfortable.

At the NAACP Image Awards in Beverly Hills, California, Grice stopped by rolling out to reflect on his career trajectory and advice to any aspiring social media influencers.

If you had one song line to describe tonight, what would it be?

Celebrate good times, come on!

It’s a good time. I’m ready to celebrate, no matter what happens tonight. I’m here as a nominee, that was not something that was on my mind even weeks ago.

I just love art. I love music. I love spreading positive vibes. So for the NAACP Image Awards to say, “Hey, we see you, and you’ve been really killing the game. I want you to be a part of this,” I’m ready to toast to that because that’s amazing.

What advice would you give to any upcoming YouTuber?

To any upcoming random YouTubers, I would say “be yourself.” I know that sounds cliche, but remember, everybody you try to mimic or copy, they’re already the best at that. Nobody can do better. When you are your authentic self, okay, we’re all individuals and people relate to authenticity. Yeah, so be yourself.