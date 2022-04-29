This team might be interested in Colin Kaepernick; so why isn’t he signed yet?

Colin Kaepernick is still looking for a team to sign him, and recently an owner said that he would welcome him to his franchise.

On April 27, Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis said on an episode of “Race in America: A Candid Conversation” that he would be open to signing Kaepernick to the team. Davis says that the quarterback “deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League.”

“I still stand by it,” Davis said. “If our coaches and general manager want to bring him in or want him to be the quarterback on this team, I would welcome him with open arms.”

During the interview, Davis compared Kaepernick to Tommie Smith, an American sprinter who was famous for raising his fisted glove on the podium after winning gold in the 200-meter dash at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City.

“Colin Kaepernick has sacrificed a lot of things that he could have been doing in his life to get a message across about police violence and equity and inclusion in America,” said Davis.

So, if Davis has come out publicly and said that he’s open to signing the quarterback, why isn’t he on a team? Maybe because teams don’t want to deal with the distractions that they think Kaepernick might bring. As Davis said, he’s sacrificed a lot of things to get a message across, and that message is sadly something that many teams do not want to deal with.

Kaepernick hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2016. He’s come out a handful of times and said that he was healthy and ready to go, just for the NFL to host a private workout for him and nobody sign him. It just doesn’t make sense.

The truth of the matter is, as long as Kaepernick continues to stand for what he believes, a team may not want to sign him. He deserves better, and hopefully, he continues to fight and leads as an example for many in the world.