Colin Kaepernick declares he’s ready to play in the NFL (video)

Outcast quarterback Colin Kaepernick is speaking at length and sharing intimate insights bout his desire to return to the NFL.

Some find it curious that the former Super Bowl-playing signal caller waited six years after he was pilloried for kneeling during the national anthem to express his support for social justice. A legion of media outlets and sports talk shows begged Kaep repeatedly in the past to sit for an interview, yet he declined them all.

“Yeah. I know I have to find my way back in,” Kaepernick expressed on the “I Am Athlete” podcast on Monday, April 18. “So, yeah, if I have to come in as a backup that’s fine, but that’s not where I’m staying. And when I prove that I’m a starter, I want to be able to step on the field as such. I just need that opportunity to walk through the door.”

Kaepernick, 34, whose prime quarterbacking years are being wasted while he is unsigned, recently threw to wide receivers before a large crowd and NFL scouts at the University of Michigan’s spring game in Ann Arbor. Current Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh coached Kaepernick in San Francisco through his first four years in the league from 2011 to 2014. The duo led the 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII in the 2012 season. Kaepernick claims he remains as hungry as he was a decade ago.

“I think more than anything it’s a passion,” Kaepernick said, adding that he’s willing to be a backup as a pathway to attaining starter status again. “Like, you have those dreams from when you’re a kid. Like, I’m going to be an NFL player and I’m going to win a Super Bowl. And for me, I have unfinished business on that front. I’ve been to the Super Bowl; we were one play away. Well, I need to finish that. My mentality isn’t just to go out and compete. No, I want to win a championship. And I know that it may take different paths to get there, but I wholeheartedly believe I’m going to make that happen.”

Take a look at Kaep’s pronouncements on the “I Am Athlete” podcast.