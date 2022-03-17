Colin Kaepernick proves he’s still hungry for football, NFL return (videos)

Don’t let the outside business ventures fool you, Colin Kaepernick still wants to be an NFL quarterback.

After the premiere of his Ava DuVernay-directed Netflix documentary, the launch of his publishing company and being added onto Naomi Osaka’s new skincare campaign, Kaepernick crawled out of his hiatus hole to let the world know he’s still working.

“For The past 5 years, I’ve been working out and staying ready in case an opportunity to play presented itself,” Kaepernick tweeted on March 13. “I’m really grateful to my trainer, who I’ve been throwing to all this time. But, man, do I miss throwing to professional route runners.

“Who’s working?? I will pull up.”

In the following days, Kaepernick has posted video workouts with Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett, in addition to traveling to Houston and Dallas for more recorded workouts. He tweeted he planned on working out in Atlanta on March 18.

“Yessir!! That man Kap is ready!!” Lockett tweeted after his workout session with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback.

The last season Kaepernick played in the NFL was 2016, also the season his national anthem protest became publicized. After throwing 16 touchdowns to four interceptions and 2,241 passing yards in his final season with the 49ers, he hasn’t received a contract since. Kaepernick led San Francisco to the Super Bowl in the 2012 season.

Here’s a few clips from yesterday’s workout with @TDLockett12 and his brother Sterling Lockett. The full workout is available at this link https://t.co/7ZhvTeDqZU. We are back at it today with @Footwork_King2 and his guys on ig live later today. pic.twitter.com/BLrs0hJLrB — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) March 15, 2022