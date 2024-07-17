Why New York Jets’ Jermaine Johnson II talks the most trash on the field

New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson II is in his third season in the NFL and he already has a Pro Bowl nod, but that hasn’t slowed his workethic.

Johnson spoke with rolling out about the upcoming season, gave relationship advice, and shared his favorite athletes of all time.

How excited are you for the season?

I like [to equate] it to “I can’t let the dog off the leash just yet.” It’s nearing the [season], so I’m getting a little excited and I have to keep myself in check because I think people who say they’re hard workers out loud ain’t really working. I work hard so I have to make sure I keep myself in check, especially in these times.

What’s a key to life that all linebackers should have?

Seek physicality, especially in today’s football world. I think a lot of people [are] getting away from physicality. The sport is violent; you can’t run away from physicality…

What advice would you give to men seeking relationships?

Don’t settle. Handle your part that you have to as a man and…treat your lady how she treats you. If your lady treats you like a king, treat her like a queen.

Who is your favorite athlete of all time, and why?

I’m going to go with two, and they’re very similar. I’m going to go with Kobe Bryant and then I’m going with Floyd Mayweather. They both have amazing work ethics but they’re both not afraid to talk, and that’s kind of something I put in my own game. I’m never a quiet player; you can ask anybody I play against. I’ll be talking all day long, but I don’t do that from a place of no confidence or anything like that. I do it from a place of confidence. I work my butt off; I work extra hard, extra days, and extra hours. I think you should be able to talk your s— a little bit; it feeds you. It’s like a nitrous [gas] in a car. [Kobe and Floyd] talk their s— but they also work behind the doors and make all of that possible.