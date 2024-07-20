Odell Beckham Jr. won his $20 million lawsuit against Nike, but he’s not going to have any money to show for his victory. In 2022, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver sued Nike for $20 million for breach of contract, but the company sued him back.

The Multnomah Circuit Court jury decided that neither side was in breach of their contract, and no one was awarded any damages. Despite not being awarded any money, Beckham celebrated the win on Instagram.

“JUST DO……RIGHT @nike,” Beckham wrote. “I wanna take this moment to thank God first and foremost thank you Heavenly Father. I wanna thank my team for every hour they have spent preparing on this case. I wanna thank the jury for simply doing what’s right in a world full of wrong … my message to whoever needs this is, STAND UP FOR WHAT YOU BELIEVE IN! JUSTICE WAS SERVED!!!”

Nike then matched Beckham’s energy and posted a statement regarding their side of the victory.

“With this verdict, all of Mr. Beckham’s claims have been decided against him without any monetary award,” Nike said in a statement. “The decision confirmed that Nike complied with its commitments. Nike is grateful to the jury and the Court for their careful attention to this case.”

In 2022, Beckham alleged that Nike withheld royalties from him in a sponsorship deal. Nike then countersued the wide receiver, saying that he had violated his contract by customizing his gloves.